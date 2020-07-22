PM Modi extends sympathies to flood-affected families of Northeastern India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project extended his sympathies to all affected families of Northeastern India who are facing double challenge of COVID-19 and floods.
PM Modi said, "Northeastern India is dealing with double challenge, COVID-19 and floods.
Heavy rainfall has caused huge damages, several people lost lives, many are displaced.
I express my sympathies to all affected families.
I assure you that the country stands with you in this tough time." He further said, "The state government is working day and night to control the spread of Coronavirus in Manipur.
The state government has taken all steps to make necessary arrangements for the people of Manipur during the lockdown, or special arrangements to bring them back."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the foundation stone laying ceremony for Manipur Water Supply Project on July 23 addressed the Northeast India. In his address he highlighted how Tourism potential of Northeast including Manipur is still unexplored. He said, "Northeast India is a great symbol of India's natural, cultural diversity and cultural strength. In such a situation, tourism gets a lot of strength when modern infrastructure is built. Tourism potential of Northeast including Manipur is still unexplored. Prosperity and progress are directly linked to connectivity. Connectivity in the Northeast is important, not for only east of living, but also for achieving the goal for a safe and self-reliant India."
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 12 lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861deaths, informed the Health Ministry on July 23. According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 22 is 1,50,75,369 including 3,50,823 samples tested yesterday.Maharashtra being the worst-affected states in the country reported 1,37,282 active cases on Thursday. Where Tamil Nadu reported 51,765 active cases, Andhra Pradesh reported 31,763 active cases. Delhi on other hand reported 14,954 active cases on July 23.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 23 laid the foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project via video conferencing. Centre has provided funds for the project under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for freshwater household tap connections. Project aims to cover 1,185 habitations with 1,42,749 households. It is an important component for state government to achieve its goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla, Chief Minister N Biren Singh, and his MPs and MLAs joined the program from Imphal.
Alarming new data from New Delhi, India reveals nearly one in four residents there may have been infected with the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN, antibody tests on a random sample of 21,387 people showed among them, 23.48% were found to have COVID-19 antibodies. Carried out two weeks ago, the figures suggest actual infections in the city are much more widespread than the number of confirmed cases reflects.
