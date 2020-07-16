Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes

Actress Anna Camp Issues Stark Warning On CoronaVirus



Anna Camp revealed she has CoronaVirus. Camp believes she contracted Covid-19 after not wearing a mask in public one time. The actress shared the news to her followers Tuesday on Instagram. CNN reports that Camp had the virus for three weeks and is still suffering from lingering symptoms. "One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it." Camp is urging others to wear a mask and protect themselves.

