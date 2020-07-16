Global  
 

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Trending: Anna Camp pleads followers to wear masks, Orlando Bloom honours missing dog with a heart tattoo, and Megan Fox gushes
In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now:
Anna Camp Anna Camp American actress and singer

‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News [Video]

‘Tenet’ to Pursue Staggered Rollout, Anna Camp’s Coronavirus Diagnosis & More News | THR News

A scripted drama series about Hillary Clinton could be coming to Hulu. Actress Anna Camp opens up about testing positive for and battling the novel coronavirus. Plus, ‘Tenet’ is the first movie to pursue a staggered rollout, which could become the ne

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:06Published
Anna Camp Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Talks “Lingering Symptoms” | THR News [Video]

Anna Camp Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Talks “Lingering Symptoms” | THR News

Taking to social media on Tuesday, the ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress shared that she was "extremely sick for over three weeks" and still has "lingering symptoms" despite now testing negative for COVID.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:33Published
Actress Anna Camp Issues Stark Warning On CoronaVirus [Video]

Actress Anna Camp Issues Stark Warning On CoronaVirus

Anna Camp revealed she has CoronaVirus. Camp believes she contracted Covid-19 after not wearing a mask in public one time. The actress shared the news to her followers Tuesday on Instagram. CNN reports that Camp had the virus for three weeks and is still suffering from lingering symptoms. "One time, when the world was starting to open up, I decided to forgo wearing my mask in public. One. Time. And I ended up getting it." Camp is urging others to wear a mask and protect themselves.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Orlando Bloom Orlando Bloom English actor

Orlando Bloom believes beloved dog Mighty has died after going missing one week ago [Video]

Orlando Bloom believes beloved dog Mighty has died after going missing one week ago

Orlando Bloom is mourning his beloved dog Mighty, after sharing he believes the pup has died after going missing a week ago.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Orlando Bloom mourns death of his missing dog in emotional post: 'More than a companion'

 After a week of searching for his missing dog, Orlando Bloom is mourning the death of his furry friend Mighty. Jennifer Aniston offered condolences.
USATODAY.com

Orlando Bloom gets tattoo over heart after search for beloved dog Mighty

 The actor has a tattoo etched over his heart in honour of missing Mighty, who is now believed dead.
BBC News

Megan Fox Megan Fox American actress

Megan Fox insists she and Machine Gun Kelly are two halves of the same soul [Video]

Megan Fox insists she and Machine Gun Kelly are two halves of the same soul

Megan Fox has opened up about her instant connection with Machine Gun Kelly in the pair's first-ever joint interview.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published
Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly [Video]

Megan Fox predicted special connection with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox knew "something" would happen between her and Machine Gun Kelly before they'd even met and when they did meet, she felt she'd found her "twin flame".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 00:53Published

