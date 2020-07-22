Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

California: the worst-hit US state?
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:33s - Published
California: the worst-hit US state?

California: the worst-hit US state?

California is shutting down again as the state overtakes New York with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California parents sue juvenile detention center for trying to turn their 16-year-old son into a "female" with estrogen hormones

(Natural News) The parents of a young Hispanic boy who was admitted to a juvenile detention center in...
NaturalNews.com - Published

US marks over 63,000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

The US, after experiencing some improvement, has for several weeks seen its number of cases rise,...
IndiaTimes - Published

California State University eyes ethnic studies requirement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Trustees of California State University, the nation’s largest four-year...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comTIMECNA



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Consumers begin to rush for services with looming shutdown [Video]

Consumers begin to rush for services with looming shutdown

COVID-19 is spiking once again and another shutdown is looming now that Kern Count is back on the state's monitoring list.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:23Published
State launches Project Homekey initiative, $600 million dollars in funding available to local govern [Video]

State launches Project Homekey initiative, $600 million dollars in funding available to local govern

Project Roomkey was California’s plan of putting homeless showing signs of coronavirus into hotels. The state now looking to make the transition to shelter permanent through Project Homekey.

Credit: KHSLPublished
California hospital leaders worry about potential bed shortage as state COVID-19 cases surge to highest in the nation [Video]

California hospital leaders worry about potential bed shortage as state COVID-19 cases surge to highest in the nation

Lonnie Wong reports

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 01:49Published