California: the worst-hit US state?
California is shutting down again as the state overtakes New York with the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the United States.
Consumers begin to rush for services with looming shutdownCOVID-19 is spiking once again and another shutdown is looming now that Kern Count is back on the state's monitoring list.
State launches Project Homekey initiative, $600 million dollars in funding available to local governProject Roomkey was California’s plan of putting homeless showing signs of coronavirus into hotels. The state now looking to make the transition to shelter permanent through Project Homekey.
California hospital leaders worry about potential bed shortage as state COVID-19 cases surge to highest in the nationLonnie Wong reports