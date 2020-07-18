Global  
 

UK unveils citizenship offer for Hongkongers
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:54s
Some residents of Hong Kong will soon be able to apply for UK citizenship -- starting January of next year.

Gloria Tso reports.

