Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to six points
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:37s - Published
US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to six points

US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to six points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump deploys more federal law enforcement to cities in security push [Video]

Trump deploys more federal law enforcement to cities in security push

Trump plans to deploy hundreds of federal law enforcement agents to combat crime.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:24Published

Portland mayor warns 'somebody's going to die' as protesters, feds face off in another night of violence

 "President Trump needs to focus on coronavirus and get his troops out of the city," the Portland mayor told activists Wednesday.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim [Video]

Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim

US president Donald Trump said he's done more for "black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln" when asked to respond to his Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that he is the first "racist" president.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again.

 The president again tried to defend his own mental fitness for office — and disparage Joe Biden’s — by frequently repeating a memory sequence: “Person...
NYTimes.com

Trump responds to Biden "racist" taunt

 President Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
USATODAY.com

Biden says 'racists' have sought the U.S. presidency before but Trump is first one elected

 Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of spreading 'racist' division in blaming China for coronavirus, which he said hurts Asian immigrants.
USATODAY.com

RealClearPolitics RealClearPolitics Political news and polling data aggregator

US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to eight points [Video]

US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published
US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points [Video]

US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

humafakhar

Huma Fakhar RT @Independent: Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Americans back to work https://t.co/XC… 1 day ago

bmangh

BM 'He’s quit on this country': Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Am… https://t.co/7tLnaDs7i2 1 day ago

RegardPolitics

RSS News 'He’s quit on this country': Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Am… https://t.co/tXtnWFLecN 1 day ago

BroncosBuck99

David 'He’s quit on this country': Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Am… https://t.co/cTqKKhTmnr 1 day ago

voteblue8888

The Angry Creamsicle 🌍🌏🌎💫 'He’s quit on this country': Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Am… https://t.co/ry9IbjltqQ 1 day ago

anitaBi18960750

anita Bishop 'He’s quit on this country': Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Am… https://t.co/y1OgOx8VKe 1 day ago

davidh7426

David V Humphreys Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Americans back to work… https://t.co/HusosisUHP 2 days ago

shitian321136

ばく〜忍者 Biden slams Trump administration's coronavirus response while unveiling plan to get Americans back to work https://t.co/IrST790Vbc 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump [Video]

Biden has a big advantage with undecided voters over Trump

[NFA] Democratic candidate Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by 8 percentage points among registered voters, and the former vice president appears to have a significant advantage among voters who..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published
Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump [Video]

Biden Maintains Lead Over Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads Trump by a significant 12-point margin nationally. CNN reports the findings are from a CNN Poll of Polls released Monday. Biden garners 52% support among..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published
Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points In New National Poll [Video]

Biden Surges Ahead of Trump By 15-Points In New National Poll

Presidential nominee Joe Biden has opened up a 15-point lead over President Donald Trump. The new data is according to a Quinnipiac University national poll that also spells out bad news for the..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published