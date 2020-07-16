US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to six points

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump deploys more federal law enforcement to cities in security push
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:24Published
Portland mayor warns 'somebody's going to die' as protesters, feds face off in another night of violence"President Trump needs to focus on coronavirus and get his troops out of the city," the Portland mayor told activists Wednesday.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Donald Trump responds to Joe Biden's 'first racist president' claim
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19Published
Trump Defends His Cognitive Testing Results on Fox News. Again.The president again tried to defend his own mental fitness for office — and disparage Joe Biden’s — by frequently repeating a memory sequence: “Person...
NYTimes.com
Trump responds to Biden "racist" tauntPresident Donald Trump hit back Wednesday at Democratic rival Joe Biden's comments that Trump is the first "racist" president, saying he has done more than any..
USATODAY.com
Biden says 'racists' have sought the U.S. presidency before but Trump is first one electedJoe Biden accused President Donald Trump of spreading 'racist' division in blaming China for coronavirus, which he said hurts Asian immigrants.
USATODAY.com
RealClearPolitics Political news and polling data aggregator
US election: Trump cuts Biden's lead to eight points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:38Published
US election: Biden retains 10-point lead over Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
US election: Trump trailing Biden by 10 points
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources