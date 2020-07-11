Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics

|
2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan
One year out from Tokyo Olympics and Australia hopeful on sending biggest ever squadWith one year to go until the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games organisers are optimistic the situation will improve and the games will go ahead.
Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — againTOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood to celebrate. Tokyo observed the original date a year ago...
Tokyo Olympics Head: 2021 Games Not Possible Under Current Coronavirus Conditions(TOKYO) — The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the..
Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto
Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan
Japan's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record as Tokyoites urged to stay homeTOKYO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged residents of the capital to refrain from going out unnecessarily during the upcoming..
Japan kicks off domestic tourism campaign as critics point to virus surgeTOKYO — Japan launched a national travel campaign on Wednesday that aims to revive a battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism as..
Tokyo Urges Stay-Home Weekend as Tokyo, Osaka Cases GrowTokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of..
Japan's core consumer prices flat in June after 2-month slumpTOKYO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's leading gauge of inflation was flat in June from a year earlier owing to the continued adverse effects of the coronavirus..
