Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics
Thursday marks one year before the next summer Olympics, Tokyo '202ONE'.
2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

One year out from Tokyo Olympics and Australia hopeful on sending biggest ever squad

 With one year to go until the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games organisers are optimistic the situation will improve and the games will go ahead.
SBS

Postponed Tokyo Olympics hit 1-year-to-go mark — again

 TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood to celebrate. Tokyo observed the original date a year ago...
WorldNews

Tokyo Olympics Head: 2021 Games Not Possible Under Current Coronavirus Conditions

 (TOKYO) — The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the..
WorldNews
Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto [Video]

Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto

RESENDING FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH TOKYO 2020 CEO TOSHIRO MUTO SPEAKING ABOUT POSTPONED OLYMPICS, NEW SPONSORS AND DEALING WITH CORONAVIRUS / FILE FOOTAGE OF SPONSORS AND TOKYO 2020

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:35Published

Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan

Japan's daily COVID-19 cases hit new record as Tokyoites urged to stay home

 TOKYO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged residents of the capital to refrain from going out unnecessarily during the upcoming..
WorldNews

Japan kicks off domestic tourism campaign as critics point to virus surge

 TOKYO — Japan launched a national travel campaign on Wednesday that aims to revive a battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism as..
WorldNews

Tokyo Urges Stay-Home Weekend as Tokyo, Osaka Cases Grow

 Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of..
WorldNews

Japan's core consumer prices flat in June after 2-month slump

 TOKYO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's leading gauge of inflation was flat in June from a year earlier owing to the continued adverse effects of the coronavirus..
WorldNews

