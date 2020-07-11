Uncertainty surrounds one-year countdown for Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Japan's leading gauge of inflation was flat in June from a year earlier owing to the continued adverse effects of the coronavirus..

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors as much as possible during a forthcoming four-day weekend as the total number of..

TOKYO — Japan launched a national travel campaign on Wednesday that aims to revive a battered tourism industry, but the effort has drawn heavy criticism as..

TOKYO, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike on Wednesday urged residents of the capital to refrain from going out unnecessarily during the upcoming..

Tokyo 2020 preparing to deliver Games with COVID-19 - CEO Muto RESENDING FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: INTERVIEW WITH TOKYO 2020 CEO TOSHIRO MUTO SPEAKING ABOUT POSTPONED OLYMPICS, NEW SPONSORS AND DEALING WITH CORONAVIRUS / FILE FOOTAGE OF SPONSORS AND TOKYO 2020

(TOKYO) — The delayed Tokyo Olympics could not be held next year if conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continue as they are, the president of the..

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood to celebrate. Tokyo observed the original date a year ago...

With one year to go until the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games organisers are optimistic the situation will improve and the games will go ahead.

Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

2020 Summer Olympics Games of the 32nd Olympiad, to be held in Tokyo, Japan

Japan held subdued celebrations to mark one year to go until the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

With one year to go until the delayed Tokyo Olympic Games organisers are optimistic the situation...

TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics have hit the one-year-to-go mark — again. But few are in a mood...