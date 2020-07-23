New York Weather: More Thunderstorms

CBS2's Elise Finch has you covered with the latest forecast.



Tweets about this frLarousse2 RT @breakingweather: While spotty thunderstorms can occur in the Northeast on Tuesday, a more widespread area may be affected on Wednesday:… 2 days ago Daily Voice Nassau County * Weather Alert * Separate rounds of storms and showers will bring relief from the heat and humidity that have grip… https://t.co/DSFtv9BxKF 2 days ago DV Orange County * Weather Alert * Separate rounds of storms and showers will bring relief from the heat and humidity that have grip… https://t.co/qgpmmBsY26 2 days ago DV Putnam County * Weather Alert * Separate rounds of storms and showers will bring relief from the heat and humidity that have grip… https://t.co/poe87nNA6d 2 days ago Daily Voice Suffolk County * Weather Alert * Separate rounds of storms and showers will bring relief from the heat and humidity that have grip… https://t.co/x6fK1OvjqM 2 days ago AccuWeather While spotty thunderstorms can occur in the Northeast on Tuesday, a more widespread area may be affected on Wednesd… https://t.co/b0hyBmXEOS 2 days ago