Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors
Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist.
