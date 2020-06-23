Global  
 

Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Lewis: People should 'check their facts' on Russian donors

Lewis: People should "check their facts" on Russian donors

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has rejected claims that the Conservative Party took donations from people with links to Russia but says suggesting that British citizens with personal links to Russia cannot not donate to political parties is racist.

Report by Connerv.

