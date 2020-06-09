Meek Mill addresses Kim Kardashian cheating accusations

On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown. Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In one tweet West Slammed Kim for meeting rapper Meek Mill in a hotel to discuss 'prison reform.' West said that meeting prompted him to seek a divorce from Kim. West called Kris Jenner Kris-Jong-Uhn. Kanye also said he was worth over $5-billion, an unsubstantiated sum.
Several artists signed a letter asking New York legislators to repeal Section 50-A of New York State’s Civil Rights Law. Some of those include Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Meek Mill and Billie Eilish, among more. The statute in question currently keeps police personnel files confidential and out of the public’s reach. The letter reads: We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence.
Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish have joined a long list of fellow musicians including Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Demi Lovato, who are calling for state officials to repeal 50-A, a law that shields police officers' personnel and disciplinary records from public view.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published
Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on her husband Kanye’s latest antics after the rapper disparaged her in a bizarre Twitter attack and she is now speaking out about what appears to many to be the latest episode in West's ongoing bipolar battle.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published
High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health. According to HuffPost, while it's natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it's important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule. Whether you're aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.