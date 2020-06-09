Global  
 

Meek Mill addresses Kim Kardashian cheating accusations

Meek Mill has fired back at allegations that he had an affair with Kanye West's wife, Kim Kardashian.

Kanye Has Twitter Meltdown

On Tuesday, Kanye West had a Twitter meltdown. Friends and family are worried about his mental health after West slammed his wife, Kim Kardashian and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner. In one tweet West Slammed Kim for meeting rapper Meek Mill in a hotel to discuss 'prison reform.' West said that meeting prompted him to seek a divorce from Kim. West called Kris Jenner Kris-Jong-Uhn. Kanye also said he was worth over $5-billion, an unsubstantiated sum.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published
Celebrities Sign Open Letter To New York Legislators

Several artists signed a letter asking New York legislators to repeal Section 50-A of New York State’s Civil Rights Law. Some of those include Rihanna, Ariana Grande, Post Malone, Meek Mill and Billie Eilish, among more. The statute in question currently keeps police personnel files confidential and out of the public’s reach. The letter reads: We must hold accountable those who violate the oath to protect and serve, and find justice for those who are victim to their violence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Rihanna, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish sign letter demanding police reform

Rihanna, Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish have joined a long list of fellow musicians including Justin Bieber, Meek Mill and Demi Lovato, who are calling for state officials to repeal 50-A, a law that shields police officers' personnel and disciplinary records from public view.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Kim Kardashian defends Kanye amid alleged bipolar breakdown

Kim Kardashian West has broken her silence on her husband Kanye’s latest antics after the rapper disparaged her in a bizarre Twitter attack and she is now speaking out about what appears to many to be the latest episode in West's ongoing bipolar battle.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published
Kanye fights bi-polar disorder, Kim wants compassion

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published
Kim Kardashian asks for compassion for West

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday asked for compassion and empathy for her rapper husband Kanye West's struggles with bi-polar disorder. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:48Published

Try To Resist Ridiculing People With Mental Illness--Even Celebrities

High-profile celebrities such as Kanye West and Britney Spears have been in the news lately, with much speculation about their mental health. According to HuffPost, while it's natural to be fascinated by unusual or outrageous behavior, it's important to not let mental illness be a subject of ridicule. Whether you're aware of it or not, mental health issues are invisible illnesses that can affect anyone, including friends, family, and Instagram followers.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:51Published

Meek Mill Addresses Kim Kardashian Rumors, Fueled By Kanye West's Tweet

Meek Mill is seemingly addresses the rumors started by Kanye West that something may have went down...
Just Jared - Published

Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West Dragging Him Into His Kim Kardashian War

Meek Mill Responds To Kanye West Dragging Him Into His Kim Kardashian War Maybach Music Group’s Meek Mill is letting his Twitter fingers do all the tweeting. The hip-hop...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Kim Kardashian's Prison Reform Meeting with Meek Mill Was Public, Not One-on-One

Kanye West's jealousy over Kim Kardashian meeting Meek Mill last year seems misplaced ... since it...
TMZ.com - Published


50 Cent backs 'very understanding' Kim Kardashian West and takes a swipe at Kanye West

Rapper 50 Cent has publicly voiced his support for Kim Kardashian West, saying she is being "very understanding" amid a number of Twitter rants by her husband Kanye West.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:50Published
Kim Kardashian West isn't planning to divorce Kanye West

Kim Kardashian West is "not planning to divorce" Kanye West despite his recent Twitter rants against her, because she vowed to be "there for him" through everything.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:01Published
What's Next For Kanye West & Kim Kardashian After Rapper's Breakdown?

CBS4's Lisa Petrillo spoke with Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier about the celebrity couple's future.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:57Published