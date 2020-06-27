Global  
 

Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Courtesy: Liverpool City CouncilWorkers from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC begin work on cleaning up the city's streets following celebrations as the club lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.Nine people were arrested as thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield, despite warnings to stay at home.

