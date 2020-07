Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir announced a six-day lockdown across the region except Bandipora after COVID-19 cases began rapidly rising again.

Six-day lockdown reimposed in Kashmir after COVID-19 cases rise

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir announced a six-day lockdown across the region except Bandipora after COVID-19 cases began rapidly rising again.

The move comes after 502 new cases were reported on Wednesday (July 22).

Footage recorded on July 23 shows armed troops patrolling the deserted streets on Srinagar.