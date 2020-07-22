US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

|
Pfizer Gets $1.95 Billion to Produce Coronavirus Vaccine by Year’s EndTwo pharmaceutical companies announced a nearly $2 billion contract for 600 million doses of a vaccine, with the first 100 million promised before the end of the..
US cuts $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer for 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccinePfizer and BioNTech announced a $1.95 billion deal with the United States for pre-purchase of 100 million doses of an experimental vaccine candidate.
Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval
