Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published
US to Pay Pfizer and BioNTech $2B for 100 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
The deal was announced on Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer American multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Pfizer Gets $1.95 Billion to Produce Coronavirus Vaccine by Year’s End

 Two pharmaceutical companies announced a nearly $2 billion contract for 600 million doses of a vaccine, with the first 100 million promised before the end of the..
NYTimes.com

US cuts $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer for 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

 Pfizer and BioNTech announced a $1.95 billion deal with the United States for pre-purchase of 100 million doses of an experimental vaccine candidate.
USATODAY.com
Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval [Video]

Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval

Pfizer Hopes For October Vaccine Approval

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Pfizer and BioNTech land US$1.95bn COVID-19 vaccine order from US Government

Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) have received a US$1.95bn order from the United...
Proactive Investors - Published

US cuts $1.95 billion deal with Pfizer for 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech announced a $1.95 billion deal with the United States for pre-purchase of 100...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderJapan TodaySeattlePI.comWorldNews


Coronavirus updates: Pfizer hopes for October vaccine OK as US orders 100M doses; CDC director 'absolutely' wants grandkids back in school

The U.S. has placed an order for 100 million doses of a vaccine candidate being developed by Pfizer....
Delawareonline - Published


Tweets about this

tdutta

Tilak Dutta RT @DFisman: More news that sharp elbows are being applied on up front vaccine purchase. BioNTech/Pfizer vax is mRNA/lipid microparticle v… 32 seconds ago

bradford_beach

Brad Beach RT @sarabeachcannon: Pfizer and BioNTech Granted FDA Fast Track Designation for Two Investigational mRNA-based Vaccine Candidates Against S… 40 seconds ago

MaisaCorp

MAISA The U.S. government has set a benchmark for COVID-19 vaccine pricing in a $2 billion deal announced on Wednesday wi… https://t.co/uxWV4WUUsG 5 minutes ago

africa_en

África en mente RT @elleprovocateur: For a virus that presents "few to no symptoms" for the majority, "U.S. Orders Up to 600 Million Doses of #Pfizer, BioN… 6 minutes ago

PaulaSt3

PaulaSaint #banTikTok-Zoom RT @WSJ: The U.S. will pay $1.95 billion to Pfizer and BioNTech to secure hundreds of millions of doses of a Covid-19 vaccine that American… 6 minutes ago

LondonStrategyC

London Strategy™ The United States on Tuesday signed a $1.95 billion agreement with US pharma giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech fo… https://t.co/JdOvJ1TV6k 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: USA buys 10 crore vaccine doses for $1.9 bn; WHO lauds India [Video]

Covid update: USA buys 10 crore vaccine doses for $1.9 bn; WHO lauds India

From the World Health Organisation lauding India's 'utmost urgency' while dealing with the outbreak, to the United States of America's decision to buy 10 crore doses of an experimental vaccine - here..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published
Pfizer Offers Update On COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Pfizer Offers Update On COVID-19 Vaccine

The Trump administration will pay nearly $2 billion to Pfizer for 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine it's developing with another company. In Connecticut on Wednesday, the pharmaceutical company..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published
Ask Dr. Nandi: US agrees to purchase 100M doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine candidate for $1.95B [Video]

Ask Dr. Nandi: US agrees to purchase 100M doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine candidate for $1.95B

The United States has struck a deal with a pharmaceutical company to buy 100 million doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:38Published