Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today we will slowly have those clouds moving out.

Highs will top out in the upper-70s.

Tonight looks quiet and comfortable with mainly clear skies and lows around 60.

Friday starts to get a little warmer and more humid with plenty of sun.

Highs will be in the low-80s.

Heading into the weekend, the heat and humidity will be back.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, Saturday night into Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

DO KNOW FOR SUREIS THAT PEOPLELIVING IN THE MOSTPOLLUTED AREAS ANDNEIGHBORHOODSTEND TO BE AT THEMOSTDISADVANTAGED ENDOF THESOCIOECONOMICSCALE.IN COUNTRIES LIKETHE U-S AND THE U-KHERE, THAT MEANSIT'S MINORITYCOMMUNITIES THATAREDISPROPORTIONATELY AFFECTED BY POORAIR QUALITY AND MAYNEED BETTERPROTECTIONS AHEADOF ANY FUTURERESPIRATORYPANDEMIC.WILLEM MARX...NBCNEWS...LONDON...Tonight, we still couldhold on to a stray showerwith lows in the low-60s.Thursday will slowly havethose clouds moving out,though we will stay dry.Highs will top out in theupper-70s.Heading into theweekend, the heat andhumidity will be back.Highs will climb into theupper 80s and lower 90swith a slight chance of ashower or thunderstorm,Saturday night intoSunday.STILL TO COME...PANDEMIC DREAMS...




You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaGeezer007

Mike Oxmaul @Lauratobin1 Earlier this week the BBC did forecast 27c & 🌤 on Sunday 🤷🏼‍♂️ it looks more like 19c & 🌧 now. Why are… https://t.co/TrYgaKq7a3 6 days ago