Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast

Today we will slowly have those clouds moving out.

Highs will top out in the upper-70s.

Tonight looks quiet and comfortable with mainly clear skies and lows around 60.

Friday starts to get a little warmer and more humid with plenty of sun.

Highs will be in the low-80s.

Heading into the weekend, the heat and humidity will be back.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm, Saturday night into Sunday.