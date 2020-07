Phil Spencer Wants to Make Xbox Products More Affordable Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Phil Spencer Wants to Make Xbox Products More Affordable Spencer recognises that not every family will be able to spend lots of money on a new console this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Phil Spencer (business executive) American business executive Xbox Live Sees Dramatic Spike in Usage



Xbox chief Phil Spencer has revealed the extent of the gaming system's popularity amid the coronavirus lockdown. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published on January 1, 1970



You Might Like



Tweets about this Adam AKA The Bearhemoth @raywand @UGBUMSJAANU I agree, though I wouldn’t just single out Sony: lots of people mocked Microsoft after the bo… https://t.co/EyDLVaExxy 5 days ago Tim Spulak @The_CrapGamer @RobertDoez Interesting take. With backwords compatibility they wouldn’t lose money. It would mean t… https://t.co/zV35WRmhGn 6 days ago