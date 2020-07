Look Inside the Lungs of a Coronavirus Patient With The Help of This 3D Model Veuer - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:47s - Published Look Inside the Lungs of a Coronavirus Patient With The Help of This 3D Model Just what damage does coronavirus inflict on the lungs? Veuer’s Justin Kircher says that’s a question health officials are trying to answer with the help of a 3D model. 0

