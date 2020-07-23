Tim Hall, Madison County Schools PR Director

While riding the bus.

Like we mentioned -- some major changes are coming to the largest school districts in north alabama.

Huntsville city, madison city and madison county schools will all start school remotely for the first 9 weeks.

Madison county schools - of course - is one of the three districts going all-virtual learning foor the first nine weeks.

Joining us now live via zoom is tim hall - spokesman for madison county schools.

Tim - good morning take us quickly what a child's day will look like in madison county as far as remote learning.

Is there specific times they have to check in, or is it a go at your own pace?

How do you measure progress to keep everyone on track?

Are there specific checkpoints so to speak?

Talk us through computers and internet connectivity for students?

When it comes to child care, meals and extracurricula r activieies.

There's a meeting with community partners this morning?

Talk about that and what will come from that?

What about interaction with teachers?

How will that be worked out?

What about social skills?

When kids are away from other children?

Will there be any special activities planned?

In the event after 9 weeks, if students make that transition back to the classroom.

What will that look like without a massive disruption to learning?

Madison county start date.

Is it still august 19th?

- how can parents best prepare students?

Tim hall - spokesman for madison county schools.

Pause