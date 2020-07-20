Global  
 

3 injured in hit-and-run in Polk County gated community
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 00:26s - Published
The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people on Wednesday night.

