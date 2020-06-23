Nazi concentration camp guard Bruno Dey, 93, convicted in Germany

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Moscow



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Indian embassy in Moscow on June 23. Defence Minister is on a three-day visit to Moscow. He will attend a military parade in Russia's capital to mark the 75th anniversary of Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in Second World War. Singh will also hold talks on ways to further strengthen India-Russia defence and strategic partnership.

