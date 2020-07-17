Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Princess Beatrice 'can't wait' to have kids
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Princess Beatrice 'can't wait' to have kids

Princess Beatrice 'can't wait' to have kids

Princess Beatrice reportedly "can't wait" to have children with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whom she married last week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Princess Beatrice Princess Beatrice Elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Princess Beatrice made last-minute wedding request to borrow dress from the Queen [Video]

Princess Beatrice made last-minute wedding request to borrow dress from the Queen

Princess Beatrice decided to change her wedding dress at the last moment, according to a source.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:17Published
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice's special wedding guests [Video]

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice's special wedding guests

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's niece and nephew, Coco and Freddie, were bridesmaid and pageboy at his wedding to Princess Beatrice, while his son Wolfie was best man.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:07Published
Sarah Ferguson has 'best sons-in-law' [Video]

Sarah Ferguson has 'best sons-in-law'

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was very "proud" at her daughter, Princess Beatrice's recent wedding and is delighted to have welcomed another great son-in-law into her family.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:14Published
Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle [Video]

Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle

Prince Andrew was able to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle at her wedding on Friday (17.07.20) because they had been isolating together in the weeks beforehand.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:15Published

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi British businessman

Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey [Video]

Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey

In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:57Published
Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding [Video]

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding

Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi leaving the church after the service, and the couple with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.They were married in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:12Published

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi release wedding photos

 Buckingham Palace shares the images after she married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday.
BBC News

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Princess Beatrice Gets Two New Royal Titles After Wedding To Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice has gotten not just one, but two new royal titles after her lowkey wedding to...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphLainey Gossip


Princess Beatrice marries in private ceremony at Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Princess Beatrice got married in a private ceremony Friday, with her grandmother,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just JaredNew Zealand HeraldThe AgeUSATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphHindu


Princess Beatrice's wedding: Sarah Ferguson breaks her silence

Princess Beatrice's wedding: Sarah Ferguson breaks her silence Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, has posted a glowing tribute to her daughter Princess Beatrice....
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •E! Online



Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Princess Beatrice 'can't wait' to have kids #PrincessBeatrice #EdoardoMapelliMozzi https://t.co/1guHeYu3pc 13 minutes ago

StyleCaster

STYLECASTER .#PrincessBeatrice ‘can’t wait’ to have a royal baby with her new husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. https://t.co/KtgKLNoFch 13 hours ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Princess Beatrice 'can't wait' to have kids - Princess Beatrice reportedly "can't wait" to have children. The 31-ye… https://t.co/LMYhaF0sAF 16 hours ago

TheRose65243817

The Rose Princess Beatrice 'can't wait' to have kids https://t.co/vS2cazMnay 16 hours ago

ICONvoice

ICON Voice Princess Beatrice ‘Can’t Wait’ to Have a Royal Baby With Husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi https://t.co/pGVwc6ZojT… https://t.co/FrGIhFYKXN 20 hours ago

SweetAnette96

Anette Fekete RT @usweekly: Princess Beatrice wants to start a family with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sooner rather than later. 💗 Exclusive deta… 20 hours ago

usweekly

Us Weekly Princess Beatrice wants to start a family with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, sooner rather than later. 💗 Excl… https://t.co/F2majAmumT 21 hours ago

chirgwin_wade

Suzannah Chirgwin-wade @superscuba83 to see princess Beatrice is wearing the Queen Gown and the Tiara, having miss markle ruin princess Eu… https://t.co/SgjX9Lxwjl 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

How Princess Beatrice's wedding dress compares to Eugenie, Meghan and Kate's [Video]

How Princess Beatrice's wedding dress compares to Eugenie, Meghan and Kate's

All the details of Princess Beatrice's wedding dress, and how her gown compares to those of fellow royals Princess Eugenie, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 04:50Published
Daily Download: Princess Beatrice Gets Married In Secret Royal Wedding [Video]

Daily Download: Princess Beatrice Gets Married In Secret Royal Wedding

Here comes the bride! Princess Beatrice married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret ceremony over the weekend. The princess stunned in a vintage wedding gown and diamond tiara, which were..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:23Published
Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara [Video]

Princess Beatrice wed in grandmother's vintage Hartnell gown and tiara

Pictures have been shared of Princess Beatrice wearing one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s old Sir Norman Hartnell gowns for her top-secret quarantine wedding on Friday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published