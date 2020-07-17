Princess Beatrice 'can't wait' to have kids

Princess Beatrice reportedly "can't wait" to have children with her husband , Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whom she married last week.

Buckingham Palace releases new images of Princess Beatrice’s wedding Buckingham Palace has released new photographs of the wedding of Princess Beatrice and property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.The pictures, released on Saturday, show Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi leaving the church after the service, and the couple with the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.They were married in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Buckingham Palace said.

Beatrice sends wedding bouquet to Westminster Abbey In keeping with royal tradition, Princess Beatrice has sent the bouquet she carried during her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday to Westminster Abbey where it was laid to rest on the Grave of the Unknown Warrior. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prince Andrew escorted Princess Beatrice down the aisle Prince Andrew was able to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle at her wedding on Friday (17.07.20) because they had been isolating together in the weeks beforehand.

Sarah Ferguson has 'best sons-in-law' Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, was very "proud" at her daughter, Princess Beatrice's recent wedding and is delighted to have welcomed another great son-in-law into her family.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice's special wedding guests Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's niece and nephew, Coco and Freddie, were bridesmaid and pageboy at his wedding to Princess Beatrice, while his son Wolfie was best man.

Princess Beatrice made last-minute wedding request to borrow dress from the Queen Princess Beatrice decided to change her wedding dress at the last moment, according to a source.

Elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York

