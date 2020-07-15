Global  
 

Labour leader calls for reforms from the Government after Russia report
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to make sweeping changes to the Official Secrets Act after the release of the Russia report.The report by the Intelligence and Security Committee suggested that consecutive Governments had acted too slowly in dealing with the threat from the Kremlin.

Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union [Video]

Starmer: Pandemic shows strength of the Union

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says that the Covid-19 crisis had underlined the importance of the Union and urged Boris Johnson to prioritise coronavirus recovery during today's visit to Scotland. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
Starmer: Public must follow guidance on masks [Video]

Starmer: Public must follow guidance on masks

Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged the public to follow government guidance on wearing masks in retail environments but criticised the confusion around the guidance, during a visit to Milton Keynes today. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Jeremy Corbyn faces legal action over Labour antisemitism as Keir Starmer declares party to be 'under new management'

 Panorama presenter starts court case - after ex-Labour leader denounces High Court damages paid to whistleblowers
Independent
Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report

British opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian interference in the UK's democratic processes.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Boris claims Labour using Russia report as ‘Remainer plot to undermine Brexit’

 Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer clashed at PMQs (Picture: PA) The Prime Minister has claimed that Labour are using the bombshell Russia report as a..
WorldNews

Shapps: Russia report written "in a specific context" [Video]

Shapps: Russia report written "in a specific context"

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says the Intelligence and Security Committee's report into Russian interference in UK politics may have been influenced by the 'specific views' of its former chair Dominic Grieve - and that it is important to see its findings in context. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:07Published
Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote [Video]

Russia report: UK 'actively avoided' probing possible Moscow meddling in Brexit vote

The UK parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has released the findings of its long-awaited report into Russian interference in British politics.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:46Published

Russia report to claim Moscow intervened in UK general election and Scottish referendum

 Moscow tried to manipulate the last general election and the Scottish independence referendum 5 years prior – but there is no evidence it worked to steer the..
WorldNews

Chris Grayling misses out on job chairing Westminster intelligence committee

 Boris Johnson's preferred candidate Chris Grayling has missed out on the chairmanship of the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee, after members..
Independent

PM slammed for Russia report [Video]

PM slammed for Russia report

The government has come under fire for withholding the publication of the Russia report for ten months.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 03:09Published
Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process" [Video]

Labour: Ruling part of the "healing process"

Deputy Labour Party Leader Angela Rayner says the new leadership will "stamp out anti-Semitism" within the party and says today's ruling - which will see payouts to whistleblowers featured in a BBC..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:18Published
Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia report [Video]

Labour leader criticises Prime Minister's reluctance to release Russia report

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had questioned why the Prime Minister “sat” on the ISC report into Russian interference in UK politics for 10 months and why the Government had not filled gaps in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:36Published