Labour leader calls for reforms from the Government after Russia report PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:45s - Published Labour leader calls for reforms from the Government after Russia report Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called on the Government to make sweeping changes to the Official Secrets Act after the release of the Russia report.The report by the Intelligence and Security Committee suggested that consecutive Governments had acted too slowly in dealing with the threat from the Kremlin. 0

