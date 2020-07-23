Global  
 

'That is not our fight': Portland protesters demand peace
Another night of protests and police crackdown in Portland, Oregon, saw some activists pleading with their peers not to incite violence.

AP Top Stories July 23 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 23rd: Portland, Oregon Mayor tear gassed during protests; Trump sending federal officers to more cities; California is now..
Portland Mayor tear gassed with protesters [Video]

Portland Mayor tear gassed with protesters

The mayor of Portland, Oregon was among protesters as they were tear gassed by law enforcement during another night of demonstrations in his city. But at a separate rally he was also heckled by some protesters, who are demanding his resignation.

Federal agents tear gas Portland Mayor

 The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
Portland mayor warns 'somebody's going to die' as protesters, feds face off in another night of violence

 "President Trump needs to focus on coronavirus and get his troops out of the city," the Portland mayor told activists Wednesday.
‘It Stings’: Portland Mayor Denounces Use of Tear Gas by Federal Agents

 Mayor Ted Wheeler, who scrambled to put on goggles, criticized what he called the urban warfare tactic of federal agents who were in the Oregon city to quell..
GothicGay3

GothicGay RT @YanigKerem: @taradublinrocks Please caution: Trump's action in Portland is a part of ugly plan to create civil-war-like scenes nationwi… 3 hours ago

YanigKerem

One Earth , One Voice @Acosta Please caution: Trump's action in Portland is a part of ugly plan to create civil-war-like scenes nationwid… https://t.co/iuiachQO0R 4 hours ago

Gratitude4air

Bob Johnson Trump sending in armed federal agents to fight graffetti should outrage this entire nation. To use our taxpayer mon… https://t.co/oej2pUouBt 6 hours ago

kcmo70

Carey @SenatorCollins We now find out DT is using propaganda photos to bash Portland protesters that are actually photos… https://t.co/sbAN2TT9HT 7 hours ago

SarahInSpace2

🌻_IckyNikki_🌻 BLM I have an immense amount of respect for the Portland protesters. They take homemade shields and umbrellas to fight… https://t.co/nvlqPsXPbv 8 hours ago

WhoisAEllis

🇺🇸 ATrain 🇺🇸 @DHS Fight back! If protesters continue to shine lasers at the officers eyes then the use overwhelming force is jus… https://t.co/mW2eQo6QH3 14 hours ago

that_girll_luna

luna RT @Underground_RT: Portland, USA🇺🇸: #BlackLivesMatter protesters fight back against federal agents using makeshift shields, leafblowers a… 16 hours ago

YanigKerem

One Earth , One Voice @mmpadellan @EndThisNightma2 Please caution: Trump's action in Portland is a part of ugly plan to create civil-war-… https://t.co/uCxyfqLXSj 16 hours ago