'This is really amazing': James Cameron in awe of Avatar 2 visuals
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 01:19s
'This is really amazing': James Cameron in awe of Avatar 2 visuals

'This is really amazing': James Cameron in awe of Avatar 2 visuals

'Avatar 2' director James Cameron admits that he has in awe of how good the upcoming blockbuster looks.

