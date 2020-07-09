The luxury presidential jet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to sell returned on Wednesday to Mexico, a year and a half after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer.

That Mexican presidential jet is still on sale

Even with its marble-lined bathrooms, a luxury suite, and only two careful owners, Mexico still can't sell its luxury presidential jet.

The plane returned on Wednesday (July 22) to the country, more than 18 months after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sent it to the United States in search of a buyer.

Mexico has struggled to sell the opulent Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

The leftist Lopez Obrador has cast it as a symbol of excess and corruption under previous governments, in a country where around half the population lives in poverty.

The jet was acquired by former president Enrique Pena Nieto in 2012.

The sale has been hamstrung in part by Lopez Obrador's unwillingness to accept offers below a U.N.-backed valuation of $130 million US dollars, even as the plane was potentially losing value as it sat unused in California.

Lopez Obrador's unorthodox plans to sell up included a raffle, where the plane was going to be the prize.

Later he said the raffle would be a lottery-style event, with 100 winners getting about $1 million each rather than the plane.