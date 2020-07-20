Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy

Despite calls for supporters to stay away, thousands of fans gathered around Anfield stadium as Liverpool brought home the Premier League trophyView on euronews

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

From Liverpool's title win to Son Heung-win's wonder goal, BBC Sport looks back at 12 significant moments from this season's Premier League.

Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings Fans of Liverpool gathered for a celebration outside their team's soccer stadium on Wednesday (July 22), as players inside finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Game between Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be first match dropped from CCTV's main sport channel

Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations Courtesy: Liverpool City CouncilWorkers from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC begin work on cleaning up the city's streets following celebrations as the club lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.Nine people were arrested as thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield, despite warnings to stay at home.

Jurgen Klopp insists his Liverpool team will only keep improving after they claimed the Premier...

Liverpool fans celebrated outside Anfield as the team lifted the Premier League trophy and police...

Liverpool fans are being warned to stay at home to watch their team lifting the Premier League...