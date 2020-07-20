Global  
 

Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy

Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy

Despite calls for supporters to stay away, thousands of fans gathered around Anfield stadium as Liverpool brought home the Premier League trophyView on euronews

Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations [Video]

Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations

Courtesy: Liverpool City CouncilWorkers from Liverpool City Council and Liverpool FC begin work on cleaning up the city's streets following celebrations as the club lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years on Wednesday.Nine people were arrested as thousands of fans gathered outside Anfield, despite warnings to stay at home.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Liverpool: Nine arrests as fans gather at Anfield

 Fans congregated around Anfield where Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the Premier League trophy.
BBC News

Chinese state TV 'demotes' Premier League matches amid diplomatic spat with UK

 Game between Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be first match dropped from CCTV's main sport channel
Independent
Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings [Video]

Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings

Fans of Liverpool gathered for a celebration outside their team's soccer stadium on Wednesday (July 22), as players inside finally got their hands on the Premier League trophy.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Premier League Association football league in England

Top Premier League moments of the season - we've picked them, you rank them

 From Liverpool's title win to Son Heung-win's wonder goal, BBC Sport looks back at 12 significant moments from this season's Premier League.
BBC News

Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign [Video]

Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflected on a special night when the club finally lifted the league title after 30 years – made all the better for beating Chelsea 5-3.His side completed a third successive league season unbeaten at home after taking a first-half lead with goals from Naby Keita, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum.Olivier Giroud pulled one back just before the interval but Roberto Firmino’s first Anfield goal of the campaign looked to have put the match beyond Frank Lampard’s side until substitutes Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic made a game of it.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay away

 Large group of supporters defy police dispersal zone as team lifts trophy in empty stadium
Independent

Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion [Video]

Hundreds attend Leeds United's controversial trophy parade after their promotion

Hundreds of Leeds United fans attended their team's controversial trophy parade outside Elland Road despite the club advising fans to stay away. Footage filmed on July 22 shows the players and staff..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:34Published
'Retaining title will be big challenge' [Video]

'Retaining title will be big challenge'

Stephen Warnock says Liverpool's title rivals will do all they can to prevent Jurgen Klopps' team winning the Premier League again next season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:49Published
Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy [Video]

Fans cheer as fireworks mark the moment Liverpool lift the Premier League trophy

Liverpool fans watch fireworks lighting up the night sky outside Anfield as the Reds lifted the Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:27Published