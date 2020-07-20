Liverpool fans celebrate team finally lifting Premier League trophy

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Clean-up operation in full swing following Liverpool title celebrations
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Liverpool: Nine arrests as fans gather at AnfieldFans congregated around Anfield where Sir Kenny Dalglish presented the Premier League trophy.
BBC News
Chinese state TV 'demotes' Premier League matches amid diplomatic spat with UKGame between Liverpool and Chelsea thought to be first match dropped from CCTV's main sport channel
Independent
Liverpool fans celebrate outside despite warnings
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:57Published
Premier League Association football league in England
Top Premier League moments of the season - we've picked them, you rank themFrom Liverpool's title win to Son Heung-win's wonder goal, BBC Sport looks back at 12 significant moments from this season's Premier League.
BBC News
Anfield Football stadium, home of Liverpool F.C.
Klopp praises Liverpool's ‘absolutely special’ Premier League campaign
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published
Liverpool fans celebrate Premier League title win outside Anfield despite warnings to stay awayLarge group of supporters defy police dispersal zone as team lifts trophy in empty stadium
Independent
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources