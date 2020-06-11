No fans? Not on FOX Sports.

Skip Bayless: Panthers leaving Cam off of their GOAT poll suggests there is bad bloodIn a Twitter poll yesterday, the Panthers asked fans to choose the franchise GOAT, listing only Luke Kuechly, Julius Peppers and Steve Smith. A glaring omission from that poll is Cam Newton, the..
Skip Bayless: Baker Mayfield's tweet about kneeling during anthem is true to his characterBaker Mayfield and J.J. Watt both responded to fans over the weekend who assumed they would not be kneeling or would not be okay with other players kneeling during the anthem. Baker said he would..
Shannon Sharpe: I'm not shocked at all by Torii Hunter's reports of racism at Fenway ParkFormer outfielder and 5-time All-Star Torii Hunter said in an interview last week that he had been called racial slurs by Red Sox fans over 100 times in his career. The Red Sox organization came out..