Police: Man dies after stabbing during house party at short-term rental in Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:31s - Published 12 minutes ago Police: Man dies after stabbing during house party at short-term rental in Las Vegas Las Vegas police say a man is dead after a stabbing during a house party at short-term rental property. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SLIVERADO RANCH.POLICE SAY - AROUND 200 PEOPLEWERE AT THE PARTY HAPPENINGINSIDE OF A SHORT TERM RENTALWHEN THE MAN WAS STABBED.HE LATER DIED AT THEHOSPITAL.IT HAPPENED AROUND 11 LASTNIGHT.RIGHT NOW - IT IS UNCLEAR WHATLED UP TO THE ATTACK AND METROHAS NO SUSPECT.AS PEOPLE RAN TO ESCAPE THESCENE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED--THERE WAS ALSO A CRASH.NO WORD ON WHETHER ANYONE WASHURT IN THE CRASHFOR TWO DAYS IN A ROW - NEVADAHAS NOW RECORDED A RECORD