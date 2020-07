Cows with gigantic horns casually graze by the side of the road

Safaris are excellent ways to see wildlife without them being confined in cages or enclosures that limit their freedom.

Part of a vast game preserve, these bighorn cows wander over meadows and through brush, as they please.

But they are not unaccustomed to seeing cars pass through their territory and they react calmly when they see them.

These cows are completely unconcerned as they graze by the side of this road, putting on a tremendous show for the tourists in the car.