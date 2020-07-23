Global  
 

'That is not our fight': Portland protesters demand peace
Another night of protests and police crackdown in Portland, Oregon, saw some activists pleading with their peers not to incite violence.

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 23rd: Portland, Oregon Mayor tear gassed during protests; Trump sending federal officers to more cities; California is now..
 The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
The mayor of Portland, Oregon was among protesters as they were tear gassed by law enforcement during another night of demonstrations in his city. But at a separate rally he was also heckled by some protesters, who are demanding his resignation.

