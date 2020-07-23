'That is not our fight': Portland protesters demand peace

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
AP Top Stories July 23 AHere's the latest for Thursday July 23rd: Portland, Oregon Mayor tear gassed during protests; Trump sending federal officers to more cities; California is now..
USATODAY.com
Federal agents fire tear gas at US city mayor, protestersThe mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
WorldNews
Portland Mayor tear gassed with protesters
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50Published
Oregon State of the United States of America
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this