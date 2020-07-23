Global  
 

PM tries crab fishing during Orkney visit
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:55s - Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried his hand at crab fishing during a visit to Orkney, Scotland, where he will reiterate the value of the Union to the coronavirus crisis recovery.

Report by Connerv.

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

