Meet the professional dog walkers of Argentina who went viral during coronavirus lockdown

These dog walkers in Buenos Aires went viral during the coronavirus lockdown as they took the pets out for walks on a bus.

Footage shows the pooches boarded the bus and piling onto the seats before taking naps as they're driven by León Darío Sipes to their destination.

Sipes said: "The customers were surprised.

They were not expecting it.

On the street there are people who look surprised.

It is a beautiful madness that benefits dogs.

"I had a car without back seats and the companion to take the dogs.

The small dogs were going ahead, the big ones on the back.

In total there were ten.

Until I thought of buying a used bus to give them greater safety and comfort.

I have 'The Beast' (as he calls his bus) for two months: the first school bus in Argentina used to carry dogs." Despite dog walking for five years, his trips became viral when one of his clients shared a video of the vehicle upon arriving at his home to pick up his dog.