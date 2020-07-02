Now, it's mandatory in Indiana.

Many people are on either side of the issue when it comes to wearing a mask.

"I think everybody needs to be wearing a mask..." people on either side of the mask mandate speak ou

Wearing the masks" a big annoucememnt was made by indiana governor eric holcomb today.

But -- there are strong opinions about it.

Indiana governor eric holcomb announced a mask mandate for hoosiers.

It begins monday.

Wearing a face mask has been a hot button topic across the state.

Starting monday -- hoosiers will have to wear these in certain settings.

Indiana governor eric holcomb is signing the executive order tomorrow.

He says it's because the state has seen an increase in covid cases.

But -- there are a lot of different feelings about mandates like this one.

Indiana governor eric holcomb has been putting indiana's reopening plans on pause.

Tuesday-- he announced a state wide mask mandate.

"tomorrow i will sign an executive order that will mandate that hooisers wear face coverings during specific times and in specific places."

The mandate will start monday july 27th.

Governor holcomb says it's because "the state" has seen " increase" in the number of positive cases and hospitalizations.

He says surronding states have too.

"we have as hoosiers worked very hard to get to where we are today.

/// and we want to keep it that way."

The fear -- is that if cases and hospitilatizations continue to rise indiana will go back in our reopen plan.

Or -- he says -- shut back down all together.

"face coverings can and will help us blunt this increase.

It has in other places around the country and around the world."

So -- i went out to get your reactions on this new mandate.

One woman says she's in support of the mandate "i think everybody needs to.

Because with school coming in to and anywhere you go i think everybody need to be wearing the masks."

Many of you took to our facebook page... writing comments saying you're glad and you wish it would've happened sooner.

Some thanking the governor because they are mourning the loss of a loved one from the virus.

One man saying to choose your battles and he will be wearing a mask.

Others -- asking what the punishment or fine is.

Saying their wallet is ready.

One woman asking why it isn't starting immediately.

Health officials say wearing a mask like this one can decrease the spread by up to 80 percent!

Again this mandate will start this coming monday.

July 27th.

