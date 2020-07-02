1.4M Americans filed for unemployment last week
Last week 1.4 million Americans filed for unemployment.
That is up from the week before according to the US department of labor.
1.4 Million Americans File For Unemployment BenefitsNew unemployment claims rose for the first time in months across America last week.
Unemployment scams during the pandemicThe latest report from the labor department shows jobless claims in the US still remain high. 1.43 million people filed new unemployment benefit claims last week.
4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June The data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday. It reveals the unemployment rate fell to 11.1 percent in June. Analysts were cautious in..