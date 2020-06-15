Global  
 

Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier
Brexit: UK-EU trade deal looking unlikely, says Michel Barnier
Michel Barnier: Free trade deal with UK unlikely [Video]

Michel Barnier: Free trade deal with UK unlikely

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier says a free trade deal with the UK is unlikely with clear divisions on fisheries and a level-playing field.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published

Brexit trade deal 'unlikely', Michel Barnier warns Boris Johnson

 A Brexit trade deal is now looking "unlikely" because of British intransigence on key issues, the EU's chief negotiator has warned.
Independent
Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue [Video]

Michel Barnier arrives at Number 10 as trade deal discussions continue

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator arrives at Downing Street ahead of a private dinner with his UK counterpart.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Brexit: Trade deal some way off, say UK and EU

 But both sides say they believed an agreement was still possible before December's deadline.
BBC News
Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 161 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Downing Street concedes that only 'outlines' of Brexit trade deal may be possible this year

 Little progress has been made in talks with clock ticking down to no-deal
Independent

