South Side Flooding Frustration (7-22-20)
Video Credit: KQTV - Published
Southside neighborhood, frustration is growing as attention turns to who should take responsibility for the flooding.

Good evening i'm alan van zandt.

After a log jam caused contrary creek to flood its banks, those cleaning up from the floods want answers.

But as kq2's ron johnson reports those answers aren't easily found.

The county commisioner said the damage sustainted after the damage the county the county the damage sustainted after monday's flood does not meet the threshold for fema assistance, he urges people to contact the american red cross for assistance.

The number to reach them is 816-841-5205.




