Driver takes out a fence in National City
Police searching for the driver of a BMW that crashed into a fence in National City

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend IT'S LIKE A COMPETITION THERE.ALL RIGHT.NEW FROM OVERNIGHT, A DRIVERCRASHING INTO A FENCE INNATIONAL CITY AFTER ALLEGEDLYTRYING TO FLEE FROM A HIT ANDRUN CRASH EARLIER.THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKED LIKE ONPALM AVENUE AFTER MIDNIGHT.THE DRIVER OF THAT BMW REARENDED A CAR BEFORE SPEEDING FROMA SCENE AND THEN HIT ANOTHER CARBEFORE LOSING CONTROL ANDCRASHING INTO A CHURCH FENCE.A MAN AND POSSIBLY ONE OTHERPERSON RAN FROM THE SCENE.STILL, NONE WERE FOUND.THE CAR CAUGHT FI





