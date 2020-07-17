|
Top 10 Best Moments From The Umbrella Academy Season 1
|
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 11:18s - Published
If you thought your family get-togethers were memorable, check out these moments from "The Umbrella Academy" Season 1.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the funniest, most unique, emotionally shocking, and just all-around cool moments from the first season of the Netflix original series, “The Umbrella Academy”.
Our countdown includes the ice cream truck, Ben helps Klaus, the dance, and more!
