Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Wrote to PM Modi as it's a democracy': CM Gehlot

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:10s - Published
'Wrote to PM Modi as it's a democracy': CM Gehlot

'Wrote to PM Modi as it's a democracy': CM Gehlot

While speaking to ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 23stated that he wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it's a democracy, he wrote the letter so that PM Modi doesn't say that he didn't have information or his people gave him incomplete information.

"I wrote it so that if I meet him, he doesn't say that he didn't know about it," he added.

"Still, the first reaction always is 'it wasn't my voice'.

They are also threatening people.

Nothing is going to work.

Satyamev Jayate," CM Gehlot further added.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

CM Gehlot directs officials to prepare emergency plan to deal with flood-like situation [Video]

CM Gehlot directs officials to prepare emergency plan to deal with flood-like situation

While reviewing the current situation of monsoon in the state and preparations made for flood control in the 22nd meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that all preparations should be made to deal with the situation of excessive rains and floods. He directed the officials to take special precaution in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. He also instructed all the district collectors to be ready for relief and rescue operations. Giving report in the meeting, officials said that to deal with the situation of floods and disaster, Central Flood Control Cells have been set up in Jaipur and flood control rooms in all the districts of the state. Flood contingency plan has been prepared for flood management in all districts. NDRF has been deployed in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. SDRF has also been deployed in 20 districts of the state and civil defence rescue teams in all the districts. District Collectors have been authorized to make additional deployment of civil defence volunteers as required.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published
CM Gehlot directs officials to focus on treatment of serious corona patients [Video]

CM Gehlot directs officials to focus on treatment of serious corona patients

Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the authorities to focus on the care of serious patients to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the fatality rate in the state. He ordered necessary changes in the duty protocol of doctors and nursing staff to ensure timely supply of oxygen to the patients admitted in the ICU. He said that the government is also considering giving special incentives to health workers deployed in ICU and oxygen beds. The CM said, "Despite the recovery rate from corona is high and fatality rate is low in Rajasthan than the other states, we have to focus on critical care. The state government has expanded the medical facilities to the district level during the last few months. Now, all these available resources should be utilized fully to save the lives of patients." Expressing his concern as the death toll from coronavirus across the country exceeded 50 thousand, CM Gehlot said that responsibility of the ICU beds and the need of oxygen to corona patients in the state should be given to the most qualified, experienced doctors and nursing staff.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:36Published

Pilot has his way, Cong replaces Rajasthan in-charge

 Congress on Sunday removed Avinash Pande as general secretary in charge of Rajasthan in a sign that the party high command had conceded Sachin Pilot’s demand..
IndiaTimes
Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day [Video]

Watch: Chief Ministers across nation celebrate India's 74th Independence Day

Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:17Published

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges people to counter divisive forces

 Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot here on Saturday called for keeping democracy intact and urged people to counter divisive forces. During his Independence..
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Centre likely to discuss privatisation of 6 airports in Cabinet meeting on Wednesday

 The Modi government had earlier decided to privatise operations of 12 airports of the Airport Authority of India (AAI). The decision on privatisation of six..
DNA

Visva Bharati to write to PM Modi, seek central forces after violence

 Visva Bharati authorities have decided to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention for deployment of central security forces on its premises, a day after..
IndiaTimes

Take right precautions in season of tropical and vector-borne diseases: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens on Tuesday to take precautions during the ongoing monsoon season, noting that this is the time when tropical and..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to announce results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20

 New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the results of 'Swachh Survekshan 2020' on August 20.This is the fifth edition of the..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Moderate risk of flash floods predicted for some parts of central India over next 24 hours

 The Central Water Commission officials on Monday predicted moderate risk of flash floods in the next 24 hours over some areas of north Chhattisgarh, east Madhya..
IndiaTimes

Congress appoints Ajay Maken as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, constitutes 3-member committee

 Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Sunday appointed Ajay Maken as the General Secretary in-charge of Rajasthan. Gandhi also constituted a three-member..
DNA

Tweets about this