'Wrote to PM Modi as it's a democracy': CM Gehlot

While speaking to ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 23stated that he wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it's a democracy, he wrote the letter so that PM Modi doesn't say that he didn't have information or his people gave him incomplete information.

"I wrote it so that if I meet him, he doesn't say that he didn't know about it," he added.

"Still, the first reaction always is 'it wasn't my voice'.

They are also threatening people.

Nothing is going to work.

Satyamev Jayate," CM Gehlot further added.