'Wrote to PM Modi as it's a democracy': CM Gehlot

While speaking to ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 23stated that he wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it's a democracy, he wrote the letter so that PM Modi doesn't say that he didn't have information or his people gave him incomplete information.
"I wrote it so that if I meet him, he doesn't say that he didn't know about it," he added.
While reviewing the current situation of monsoon in the state and preparations made for flood control in the 22nd meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that all preparations should be made to deal with the situation of excessive rains and floods. He directed the officials to take special precaution in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. He also instructed all the district collectors to be ready for relief and rescue operations. Giving report in the meeting, officials said that to deal with the situation of floods and disaster, Central Flood Control Cells have been set up in Jaipur and flood control rooms in all the districts of the state. Flood contingency plan has been prepared for flood management in all districts. NDRF has been deployed in Jaipur, Kota and Ajmer. SDRF has also been deployed in 20 districts of the state and civil defence rescue teams in all the districts. District Collectors have been authorized to make additional deployment of civil defence volunteers as required.
Reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the authorities to focus on the care of serious patients to prevent the COVID-19 pandemic and reduce the fatality rate in the state. He ordered necessary changes in the duty protocol of doctors and nursing staff to ensure timely supply of oxygen to the patients admitted in the ICU. He said that the government is also considering giving special incentives to health workers deployed in ICU and oxygen beds. The CM said, "Despite the recovery rate from corona is high and fatality rate is low in Rajasthan than the other states, we have to focus on critical care. The state government has expanded the medical facilities to the district level during the last few months. Now, all these available resources should be utilized fully to save the lives of patients." Expressing his concern as the death toll from coronavirus across the country exceeded 50 thousand, CM Gehlot said that responsibility of the ICU beds and the need of oxygen to corona patients in the state should be given to the most qualified, experienced doctors and nursing staff.
Chief Ministers across India celebrated the Independence Day. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray unfurled the tricolour on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the national flag at Lucknow's Vidhan Sabha. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part in Independence Day celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal distributed sweets on the occasion. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the national flag in Panchkula. Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also celebrated Independence Day. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hoisted the national flag in Jaipur. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated the day at his residence. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren hoisted the tricolour at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Soren also reviewed the Guard of Honour on the auspicious event. India is celebrating its 74th Independence Day on August 15. This year, curtailed celebrations have been planned in view of the Covid pandemic. Security has been tightened at borders and across the national capital. Additional cops have been deployed to maintain law and order situation.
