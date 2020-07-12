Global  
 

Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern

Root: Ben Stokes is injury concern

Captain Joe Root revealed that star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who has excelledwith bat and ball in the series, was an injury concern.

Stokes pulled up indiscomfort midway through his final over of the second Test and, despiteinsisting at the time it was merely a case of tiredness, there are questionmarks over his readiness to play a full part with the ball.

