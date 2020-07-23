Amazon To Soon Ship 'Convertible' Boxes
Amazon will soon be shipping convertible boxes that can morph into a robot costume for kids and a mini-golf windmill for adults.
They can also convert into a mini-condo, car or rocket for your pet (2:41).
WCCO Mid-Morning - July 23, 2020
