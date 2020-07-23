Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amazon To Soon Ship 'Convertible' Boxes
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Amazon To Soon Ship 'Convertible' Boxes

Amazon To Soon Ship 'Convertible' Boxes

Amazon will soon be shipping convertible boxes that can morph into a robot costume for kids and a mini-golf windmill for adults.

They can also convert into a mini-condo, car or rocket for your pet (2:41).

WCCO Mid-Morning - July 23, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rradue15

Ryan RT @WCCO: FEEDBACK: Amazon will soon ship convertible boxes that can morph into a robot costume for kids or a mini-golf windmill for adults… 5 days ago

WCCO

WCCO - CBS Minnesota FEEDBACK: Amazon will soon ship convertible boxes that can morph into a robot costume for kids or a mini-golf windm… https://t.co/aWjM7Zz1Cw 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Amazon's Convertible Boxes [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Amazon's Convertible Boxes

Amazon will soon be shipping boxes that can morph in a robot costume for the kids and a mini-golf windmill for the rest of us.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published