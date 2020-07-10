Global  
 

Advancing Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities
Video Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4 - Duration: 06:34s - Published
This month, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

ADA supports reasonable job accommodation requests for people with disabilities.

We’ve come far in advocating for an inclusion in the workplace for people with disabilities, but the work is not finished.

Becky Curran Kekula is an International Motivational Speaker-- She is offering virtual speech presentations in schools and workplaces.

She can discuss building a more inclusive school environment: Students with disabilities should feel a sense of welcoming, belonging, along with opportunities to be actively engaged in all facets of the collegiate life experience from the moment they enter the campus gates and beyond.

Becky will share her personal and professional journey, as a person with a physical disability, along with making recommendations for a more inclusive school environment during workshops that are made available virtually.

1,000 applications.

100 interviews.

Four months.

Three temporary positions.

This may sound like the premise for this holiday season’s new comedy - but it’s not.

It is, however, the real-life experience of Becky who ended up working behind the scenes in the film industry for the first part of her career.

