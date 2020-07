Doggy Gets Stuck in Bar Stool

Occurred on July 13, 2020 / USAInfo from Licensor: "Cooper is a one-year-old golden retriever who loves chicken nuggets and French fries.

I always throw the French fries around the house so he has to work more to get them.

I threw a French fry and it slid under my barstool and then this video followed.

He yipped and cried until I got to him.

He’s now scared to go near the barstools."