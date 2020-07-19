Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest

[NFA] Video showed a cloud of smoke wafting over Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as he stood with anti-police demonstrators on Wednesday night.

'That is not our fight': Portland protesters demand peace Another night of protests and police crackdown in Portland, Oregon, saw some activists pleading with their peers not to incite violence.

As protesters were tear gassed by federal troops in Portland, Oregon, two Black Lives Matter demonstrators appealed for protesters to stop being violent. (June..

