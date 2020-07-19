Global  
 

Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:11s - Published
[NFA] Video showed a cloud of smoke wafting over Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as he stood with anti-police demonstrators on Wednesday night.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Ted Wheeler Mayor of Portland, Oregon, United States

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal officers along with a large crowd of protesters after he tried to calm down the angry activists.
 
USATODAY.com

 The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
WorldNews

 Mayor Ted Wheeler, who scrambled to put on goggles, criticized what he called the urban warfare tactic of federal agents who were in the Oregon city to quell..
NYTimes.com

 Mayor Ted Wheeler accuses troops of "sharply escalating" protest-related violence.
BBC News

Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

 As protesters were tear gassed by federal troops in Portland, Oregon, two Black Lives Matter demonstrators appealed for protesters to stop being violent. (June..
USATODAY.com
Another night of protests and police crackdown in Portland, Oregon, saw some activists pleading with their peers not to incite violence.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


Portland's mayor booed by protesters, gassed by federal agents Wheeler had arrived at the protest to address the approximately 1,000 protesters, who shouted chants...
Jerusalem Post - Published


Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Federal agents fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters gathered outside the Justice Center in Portland on Tuesday night (July 21). The clip show protesters using leaf blowers to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published
A huge crowd of protesters was seen peacefully dancing to music outside the Justice Center in Portland moments after federal agents fired tear gas and flash bangs at the crowd. The clip, filmed by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published