Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ted Wheeler Mayor of Portland, Oregon, United States; former State treasurer of Oregon
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal officers alongside crowd of protestersPortland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal officers along with a large crowd of protesters after he tried to calm down the angry activists.
USATODAY.com
Federal agents fire tear gas at US city mayor, protestersThe mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
WorldNews
‘It Stings’: Portland Mayor Denounces Use of Tear Gas by Federal AgentsMayor Ted Wheeler, who scrambled to put on goggles, criticized what he called the urban warfare tactic of federal agents who were in the Oregon city to quell..
NYTimes.com
Portland protests: Mayor demands federal troops leave cityMayor Ted Wheeler accuses troops of "sharply escalating" protest-related violence.
BBC News
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Protesters gassed by federal troops in PortlandAs protesters were tear gassed by federal troops in Portland, Oregon, two Black Lives Matter demonstrators appealed for protesters to stop being violent. (June..
USATODAY.com
'That is not our fight': Portland protesters demand peace
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:12Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources