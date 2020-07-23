Global  
 

Happy Birthday, Slash!
Saul Hudson, also known as Slash, was born on July 23, 1965, and turns 55.

He was born in Hampstead, London.

Slash is best known as the lead guitarist of Guns N’ Roses.

He also formed the bands Slash’s Snakepit and Velvet Revolver.

The guitarist released his debut solo album, 'Slash,' in 2010.

The album peaked at No.

1 on the 'Billboard 'Hard Rock Albums Chart and No.

3 on the 'Billboard' 200 chart.

Slash was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2012 with Guns N' Roses.

He is widely considered one of the greatest guitarists in rock music.

