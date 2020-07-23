Creating Backyard Memories with Durable Outdoor Furniture

With the cancellation of the Wisconsin State Fair, so many people around the state will be missing their yearly favorites: the food, the animals, the music and the expo halls.

Well one State Fair Expo Hall vendor is not letting the cancellation stop them from offering great savings to the people of Wisconsin!

Jacob Wolf from By the Yard joins us to discuss their durable outdoor furniture line and the great offer they are extending to you!

By the Yard is offering 10% off and free delivery from July 24 to August 3 if you use the code WSF at the time of purchase!

Plus if you shop with them at their Vernon Hills location on July 25, the first 96 guests will get FREE Original Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs!

For more information and to place an order, call 877-220-0448 or visit ByTheYard.net.