What you need to know: July 23

Here's what you need to know to start your day on July 23.

The state coronavirus watchlist after an increase in cases.

That means places of worship, gyms, hair salons, nail salons, malls, and more could all have to halt indoor operations saturday if the county is on the list for three days.### and here's our map showing all the current virus totals for each county.

Butte has 683 coronavirus cases.

Shasta has 268 cases.

And tehama county has 165 cases.### the gold fire... burning near the community of adin - in lassen county started early monday, and now stands at 14 thousand 500 acres... with ten percent containment.### the hog fire has grown to 9,517 acres and is now 23 percent contained.

It is burning just 5 miles west of susanville.

Forest service employees are closing parts of lassen national forest to make sure first responders have unimpeded access to this fire..### and in shasta county - fire crews have 75 percent containment on the platina fire near ono.

340 acres have burned.### encouraging news on the badger fire in siskiyou county.

Evacuation orders have been lifted in the hawkinsville area.

It has burned 557 acres and is now 55-percent contained.

### president trump says he's sending more than a hundred federal agents to chicago.

Chicago's mayor says she's concerned by federal agents actions in portland.

