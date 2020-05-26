Remembering Amy Winehouse

Remembering Amy Winehouse Winehouse died 9 years ago on July 23, 2011.

The cause of death of the eclectic British singer was alcohol poisoning.

Winehouse was only 27 years old.

Three years earlier, she had become the first British woman to win five Grammys at the 2008 awards.

With her contralto voice and ability to seamless mix genres, Winehouse had also won several British awards, including Best British Female Artist.

Winehouse shot to stardom quickly, and was often in tabloids due to erratic behavior and substance abuse.

Singers such as Lady Gaga, Adele and Duffy credit Winehouse with paving the way for their careers.