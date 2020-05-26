Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering Amy Winehouse
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Remembering Amy Winehouse

Remembering Amy Winehouse

Remembering Amy Winehouse Winehouse died 9 years ago on July 23, 2011.

The cause of death of the eclectic British singer was alcohol poisoning.

Winehouse was only 27 years old.

Three years earlier, she had become the first British woman to win five Grammys at the 2008 awards.

With her contralto voice and ability to seamless mix genres, Winehouse had also won several British awards, including Best British Female Artist.

Winehouse shot to stardom quickly, and was often in tabloids due to erratic behavior and substance abuse.

Singers such as Lady Gaga, Adele and Duffy credit Winehouse with paving the way for their careers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Amy Winehouse’s mom shares touching tribute on the ninth anniversary of singer’s death

Amy Winehouse’s mother is honoring her daughter on the ninth anniversary of the singer’s death.
FOXNews.com - Published

London walks: a rock tour of Camden and Kentish Town

From the gig where Coldplay were first spotted, to the antics of Madness, via the drinking dens of...
FT.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Amy Winehouse biopic could be released next year [Video]

Amy Winehouse biopic could be released next year

Amy's father, Mitch, has suggested the new project will be a more truthful portrayal of the singer than the 2015 Asif Kapadia documentary, 'Amy'.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:03Published
Amy Winehouse Biopic Could Be Released Next Year [Video]

Amy Winehouse Biopic Could Be Released Next Year

Amy Winehouse Biopic Could Be Released Next Year Amy's father, Mitch, has suggested the new project will be a more truthful portrayal of the singer than the 2015 Asif Kapadia documentary, 'Amy.'..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published