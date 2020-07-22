Global  
 

Boris Johnson’s dramatic year in No 10
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published
Boris Johnson has endured a more turbulent first year as Prime Minister thanmany of his predecessors.

We look at some of the memorable moments of hisfirst 12 months in office.

Protesters greet PM during Orkney visit [Video]

Protesters greet PM during Orkney visit

A small group of pro-independence protesters have gathered outside a cheese factory in Orkney during a visit by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister made the visit as part of a larger trip to communicate the value of the Union to the coronavirus recovery plan. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duration: 02:52Published

Nicola Sturgeon tells Boris Johnson not to use coronavirus pandemic as 'political weapon'

 Nicola Sturgeon has told Boris Johnson not to use the coronavirus pandemic as a "political weapon" after the prime minister claimed Scotland's response to the..
Independent
PM tries crab fishing during Orkney visit [Video]

PM tries crab fishing during Orkney visit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried his hand at crab fishing during a visit to Orkney, Scotland, where he will reiterate the value of the Union to the coronavirus crisis recovery. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Duration: 02:55Published
UK PM dismisses independence push for Scotland [Video]

UK PM dismisses independence push for Scotland

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the "strength of the union", using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.

Duration: 01:01Published

Boris Johnson’s first year as PM: How the polls have changed

When Boris Johnson became prime minister on July 24 2019, his party was languishing in the polls and...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


diana_blamires

3 days ago

AnthonySeldon

3 days ago


Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland [Video]

Sturgeon has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow..

Duration: 00:43Published
Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report [Video]

Johnson and Starmer clash over Russia report

British opposition leader Keir Starmer used Prime Minister Boris Johnson's weekly question and answer session to grill the premier over the delayed release of a report into possible Russian..

Duration: 01:19Published
PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite" [Video]

PMQs: Russia report critique from "Remainer elite"

Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was..

Duration: 01:16Published