Boris Johnson’s dramatic year in No 10

A small group of pro-independence protesters have gathered outside a cheese factory in Orkney during a visit by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister made the visit as part of a larger trip to communicate the value of the Union to the coronavirus recovery plan. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried his hand at crab fishing during a visit to Orkney, Scotland, where he will reiterate the value of the Union to the coronavirus crisis recovery. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the "strength of the union", using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility of a new independence referendum for a nation that is increasingly at odds with his government.
Boris Johnson has refuted claims from Labour's Ben Bradshaw that the Russia report was suppressed ahead of last year's General Election for Mr Johnson's "personal and party interests", saying this was..