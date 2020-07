Journalist Vikram Joshi's family handed over cheque of Rs 10 lakh as ex gratia

The Minister of State (MoS) for Road Transport and Highways, General (Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh met family members of journalist Vikram Joshi in UP's Ghaziabad on July 23.

Ghaziabad Member of Parliament (MP) gave cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the family of slain journalist.

Journalist Vikram Joshi was shot by a group of miscreants in Vijay Nagar area of Ghaziabad on July 20.

He died in Yashoda Hospital on July 22.