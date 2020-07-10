Nicola Sturgeon refutes PM's Covid comments

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon has announced that guidance for vulnerable people to shield during the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland will pause on August 1st, with significant easing from Friday. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
People in Scotland who are shielding due to being classed as at higher risk from coronavirus will no longer need to from August 1, Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The First Minister also revealed some further easing on restrictions for people in this category from Friday, including enabling them to meet more people both indoors and outdoors.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:36Published
Nicola Sturgeon has said she has no plans to meet Boris Johnson if he visits Scotland this week.The First Minister has urged the Prime Minister and any visitors from elsewhere in the UK to follow Scottish Government guidance if they do travel north, during a coronavirus briefing on Wednesday.The reported visit on Thursday would be the first made by Mr Johnson to Scotland since the general election in December.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43Published
A hospital in the southern French city of Lyon is testing patients with a new machine that enables them to breathe into a tube to see whether they have COVID-19 in a matter of seconds. Emer McCarthy reports.
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in collaboration with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and Nagpur have developed a smart-wristband for COVID positive and suspected patients. The low-cost band helps in tracking and monitoring. "This band which helps in tracking and monitoring positive patients is valid in today's COVID-19 era. It will also help to track patients in quarantine," said AIIMS (Nagpur) director, Vibha Dutta.
A small group of pro-independence protesters have gathered outside a cheese factory in Orkney during a visit by Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister made the visit as part of a larger trip to communicate the value of the Union to the coronavirus recovery plan. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tried his hand at crab fishing during a visit to Orkney, Scotland, where he will reiterate the value of the Union to the coronavirus crisis recovery. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Chief Brexit Negotiator David Frost says progress has been made in negotiations on a free trade agreement with the European Union but significant differences remain and that the EU's inability to recognise the UK as an independent nation has hampered discussions. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn