Nicola Sturgeon refutes PM's Covid comments
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:45s - Published
Nicola Sturgeon has denied Boris Johnson's claim that an independent Scotland could not have handled the coronavirus outbreak - saying many of the issues were a 'feature of where power lies'.

The First Minister of Scotland also said the pandemic was nothing to champion or celebrate.

Report by Connerv.

