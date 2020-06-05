Global  
 

Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:11s - Published
Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest

Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest

[NFA] Video showed a cloud of smoke wafting over Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler as he stood with anti-police demonstrators on Wednesday night.

This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, Ted Wheeler, has joined protesters in his city's streets demanding federal officers withdraw.

And he got a first-hand taste of what demonstrators have faced every night for weeks.

Video shows a cloud of smoke or tear gas waft over the mayor, who appears to lower his head and cough.

A Reuters reporter on the scene said his eyes were bloodshot, face red, and nose running.

What began more than a month ago as protests against police brutality in this city took a turn after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deployed unidentified and camouflage-clad officers with orders to protect federal property.

Videos surfaced of officers without clear identification badges using force and unmarked vehicles to arrest protesters without explanation.

Court documents show the officers are from an array of federal agencies, including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Marshalls Service.

Mayor Wheeler said the federal crackdown made the situation in his city worse.

"The tactics that are being used by our federal officers are abhorrent.

They do not act with probable cause.

People are not being told who they are being arrested by.

And they're being denied basic constitutional rights." Wheeler's reception at the protests was mixed.

He is also the city's police commissioner, and some demonstrators heckled him, demanding his resignation and chanting “shame on you." Federal agents showed no sign of retreating, regularly going out of the building to throw smoke bombs and tear gas towards protesters.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he planned to send federal police into other large American cities, singling out their Democratic leaders.

"The cities unfortunately that are in trouble are all run by Democrats." Trump has trumpeted a message of law and order heading into the November 3 election.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would not let Trump turn federal police loose on her streets - "The president is trying to divert attention from failed leadership on COVID-19." And accused him of trying to distract from his response to the health crisis.




Ted Wheeler Mayor of Portland, Oregon

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal officers alongside crowd of protesters

 Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal officers along with a large crowd of protesters after he tried to calm down the angry activists.
 
USATODAY.com

Federal agents fire tear gas at US city mayor, protesters

 The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
WorldNews

Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Protesters gassed by federal troops in Portland

 As protesters were tear gassed by federal troops in Portland, Oregon, two Black Lives Matter demonstrators appealed for protesters to stop being violent. (June..
USATODAY.com

Lori Lightfoot 56th Mayor of Chicago

Chicago won't see 'Portland-style deployment' of federal agents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

 Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not be deploying unnamed federal officers to the city, as seen in Portland
USATODAY.com
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary [Video]

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary

"Karen" is slang for a stereotypically rude, middle-aged white woman; the type who calls the cops on innocent black people. Former assistant US attorney Lori Lightfoot not only is Chicago's first Black female mayor, but also the city's first to identify as lesbian. So when White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called Lightfoot "the derelict mayor of Chicago" in a press briefing, the mayor hit back hard.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Youth not taking virus seriously -Chicago mayor [Video]

Youth not taking virus seriously -Chicago mayor

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday criticized young people in the third largest U.S. city for not taking the pandemic seriously enough, citing data showing an increase in cases among people from the ages of 18 to 29.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'Hugely detrimental': Trump tariffs on gin would weaken public appetite for US trade deal, government warns

 The public will lose enthusiasm for a trade deal with the US if Donald Trump imposes further tariffs on British industry, Liz Truss has warned.
Independent

Blow for Trump as Republicans scrap plans for payroll tax in new stimulus bill

 In a blow to Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and White House officials have reached a handshake deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package that does not include..
WorldNews

John Legend Isn't Happy About The Name of Pres. Trump's Federal Agent Surge Plan, At All

 article-overlay-handle js-fitvids-content"> John Legend has had plenty of reason to beef with Pres. Trump lately. But on Wednesday (July 22) he found out what..
WorldNews

Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...

 Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald..
WorldNews

Oregon State of the United States of America

'That is not our fight': Portland protesters demand peace [Video]

'That is not our fight': Portland protesters demand peace

Another night of protests and police crackdown in Portland, Oregon, saw some activists pleading with their peers not to incite violence.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

AP Top Stories July 23 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday July 23rd: Portland, Oregon Mayor tear gassed during protests; Trump sending federal officers to more cities; California is now..
USATODAY.com

U.S. Customs and Border Protection department of the United States Federal Government

‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrests

 Elected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews
CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair [Video]

CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair

US Customs and Border Protection officers seized a 13-ton shipment of beauty products made out of human hair on Wednesday. CNN reports CBP officials at the Port of New York/Newark say the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China. That's a clue that human rights abuses and forced labor were at play when the hair was collected. The US State Department estimates that over one million Uyghurs have been imprisoned in a huge network of camps in Xinjiang.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published
GAO: Immigration Officials Were To Spend Funding On Food, Medicine. Here's What They Bought Instead [Video]

GAO: Immigration Officials Were To Spend Funding On Food, Medicine. Here's What They Bought Instead

A new report from the US Government Accountability Office has unearthed a scandal in the Customs and Border Protection Agency. According to Business Insider, the CBP spent funds meant for humanitarian assistance on items like dirt bikes, boats, and ATVs. According to the GAO, CBP used some of that money correctly — including on items like hygiene products, food, and clothing. Congress allocated some $112 million for "consumables and medical care.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published
D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter" [Video]

D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter"

The mayor of Washington, D.C., may lack authority over the National Guard and federal agents policing her streets, but she has other ways of rebuking the White House. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

United States Marshals Service Federal law enforcement agency of the United States

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order' [Video]

Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'

Hoping to boost his 'law and order' image ahead of the 2020 election, President Donald Trump plans to expand a federal security operation to two American cities. CNN reports Trump is due to announce the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative during afternoon remarks from the White House. The Operation Legend initiative uses federal law enforcement officers from the US Marshals Service, and the FBI, DEA, and ATF to combat violent crime.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

United States Department of Homeland Security Cabinet department of the United States federal government

Portland protests: US federal agents 'will not retreat', Chad Wolf says

 Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says officers will not leave the city until violence stops.
BBC News

Trump politicizes city violence, sends more feds

 President Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities as he continues to assert federal power and use the..
USATODAY.com
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland [Video]

Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland

[NFA] Federal law enforcement in military fatigues fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the streets of Portland, Oregon, which local news described as the largest demonstration in over 50 nights of clashes. Jillian Kitchener has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:43Published

Portland Mayor Tear Gassed By Federal Agents During Protests

Portland Mayor Tear Gassed By Federal Agents During Protests Watch VideoThe mayor of Portland, Oregon, was among demonstrators who were tear gassed by federal...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostSeattle TimesDenver Post


Federal agents tear gas Portland Mayor

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •WorldNews


‘When you are setting a fire, you mess with the message’: a dispatch from a long night in Portland

After another night of protest in Portland, some in the city are wondering when it will end as...
Seattle Times - Published


Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police [Video]

Portland protestors form 'Wall of Moms' vs. police

Clad in yellow and holding signs that read 'you need a time out,' mothers and fathers faced down federal law enforcement officers in the streets of Portland, Oregon on Tuesday night.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:45Published
Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police [Video]

Portland anti-racism protests escalate with police

Police fired tear gas at protesters in downtown Portland during the early morning hours of Wednesday, as demonstrations against police brutality and systemic racism in Oregon's largest city continue to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published
Federal agents fire tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Portland protesters [Video]

Federal agents fire tear gas and stun grenades to disperse Portland protesters

Federal agents fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse protesters gathered outside the Justice Center in Portland on Tuesday night (July 21). The clip show protesters using leaf blowers to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:31Published