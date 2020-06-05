Portland mayor stung by tear gas at protest

|
The mayor of Portland, Oregon, Ted Wheeler, has joined protesters in his city's streets demanding federal officers withdraw.
And he got a first-hand taste of what demonstrators have faced every night for weeks.
Video shows a cloud of smoke or tear gas waft over the mayor, who appears to lower his head and cough.
A Reuters reporter on the scene said his eyes were bloodshot, face red, and nose running.
What began more than a month ago as protests against police brutality in this city took a turn after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security deployed unidentified and camouflage-clad officers with orders to protect federal property.
Videos surfaced of officers without clear identification badges using force and unmarked vehicles to arrest protesters without explanation.
Court documents show the officers are from an array of federal agencies, including Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, Customs and Border Protection, and the U.S. Marshalls Service.
Mayor Wheeler said the federal crackdown made the situation in his city worse.
"The tactics that are being used by our federal officers are abhorrent.
They do not act with probable cause.
People are not being told who they are being arrested by.
And they're being denied basic constitutional rights." Wheeler's reception at the protests was mixed.
He is also the city's police commissioner, and some demonstrators heckled him, demanding his resignation and chanting “shame on you." Federal agents showed no sign of retreating, regularly going out of the building to throw smoke bombs and tear gas towards protesters.
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he planned to send federal police into other large American cities, singling out their Democratic leaders.
"The cities unfortunately that are in trouble are all run by Democrats." Trump has trumpeted a message of law and order heading into the November 3 election.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she would not let Trump turn federal police loose on her streets - "The president is trying to divert attention from failed leadership on COVID-19." And accused him of trying to distract from his response to the health crisis.

Ted Wheeler Mayor of Portland, Oregon, United States; former State treasurer of Oregon
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler tear-gassed by federal officers alongside crowd of protestersPortland Mayor Ted Wheeler was tear-gassed by federal officers along with a large crowd of protesters after he tried to calm down the angry activists.
Federal agents fire tear gas at US city mayor, protestersThe mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of..
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Protesters gassed by federal troops in PortlandAs protesters were tear gassed by federal troops in Portland, Oregon, two Black Lives Matter demonstrators appealed for protesters to stop being violent. (June..
Lori Lightfoot 56th Mayor of Chicago
Chicago won't see 'Portland-style deployment' of federal agents, Mayor Lori Lightfoot saysChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday that President Donald Trump would not be deploying unnamed federal officers to the city, as seen in Portland
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's Sick Burn Of WH Press Secretary
Youth not taking virus seriously -Chicago mayor
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
'Hugely detrimental': Trump tariffs on gin would weaken public appetite for US trade deal, government warnsThe public will lose enthusiasm for a trade deal with the US if Donald Trump imposes further tariffs on British industry, Liz Truss has warned.
Blow for Trump as Republicans scrap plans for payroll tax in new stimulus billIn a blow to Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and White House officials have reached a handshake deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package that does not include..
WorldNews
John Legend Isn't Happy About The Name of Pres. Trump's Federal Agent Surge Plan, At Allarticle-overlay-handle js-fitvids-content"> John Legend has had plenty of reason to beef with Pres. Trump lately. But on Wednesday (July 22) he found out what..
WorldNews
Revenge of the Never Trumpers: Meet the Republican Dissidents Fighting to Push Donald Trump Out ...Jack Spielman has been a Republican his whole life. But over the past four years, he has come to two realizations. Increasingly upset by President Donald..
WorldNews
Oregon State of the United States of America
'That is not our fight': Portland protesters demand peace
AP Top Stories July 23 AHere's the latest for Thursday July 23rd: Portland, Oregon Mayor tear gassed during protests; Trump sending federal officers to more cities; California is now..
U.S. Customs and Border Protection department of the United States Federal Government
‘The tactics of a dictator’: Portland leaders demand removal of masked federal agents sent by Trump admin following spate of arbitrary arrestsElected officials in Portland have called on the Trump administration to remove militarised federal agents from the city following reports of protesters being..
WorldNews
CBP Seizes 26,000 Pounds Of Human Hair
GAO: Immigration Officials Were To Spend Funding On Food, Medicine. Here's What They Bought Instead
D.C. paints street with "Black Lives Matter"
United States Marshals Service Federal law enforcement agency of the United States
Get Ready: Trump Is Sending More Feds To US Cities To Amp Up 'Law And Order'
United States Department of Homeland Security Cabinet department of the United States federal government
Portland protests: US federal agents 'will not retreat', Chad Wolf saysHomeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf says officers will not leave the city until violence stops.
Trump politicizes city violence, sends more fedsPresident Donald Trump is planning to deploy federal agents to Chicago and possibly other Democrat-run cities as he continues to assert federal power and use the..
Huge crowd confronts federal cops in Portland




